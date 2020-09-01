For years, public demonstrations on issues ranging from abortion to climate change have been commonplace in Vermont, signs of a healthy civil discourse. But some demonstrations have taken a more sinister tone of late, undermining the foundations of our democracy.

In July, a rally for police was interrupted by angry Black Lives Matter crowd. Last week, Black Lives Matter protesters antagonized pro-police demonstrators in Burlington. According to the WCAX camera crew, “Black Lives Matter protesters chanted and obstructed our camera with signs. The counter-protesters wouldn’t let us speak to anyone from the pro-police rally on camera, and none of them wanted to be interviewed. Ultimately, police said supporters decided to leave the area.”

As such incidents accumulate within a short time frame, it is time to start connecting the dots.

We are at a crossroads in Vermont. What path we take may very well have a longer lasting impact than the next election. Will civil debate in the democratic tradition go the way of the dodo bird?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.