For years, public demonstrations on issues ranging from abortion to climate change have been commonplace in Vermont, signs of a healthy civil discourse. But some demonstrations have taken a more sinister tone of late, undermining the foundations of our democracy.
In July, a rally for police was interrupted by angry Black Lives Matter crowd. Last week, Black Lives Matter protesters antagonized pro-police demonstrators in Burlington. According to the WCAX camera crew, “Black Lives Matter protesters chanted and obstructed our camera with signs. The counter-protesters wouldn’t let us speak to anyone from the pro-police rally on camera, and none of them wanted to be interviewed. Ultimately, police said supporters decided to leave the area.”
As such incidents accumulate within a short time frame, it is time to start connecting the dots.
We are at a crossroads in Vermont. What path we take may very well have a longer lasting impact than the next election. Will civil debate in the democratic tradition go the way of the dodo bird?
