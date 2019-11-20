Lately the media has paid some much-needed attention to Vermont’s financial challenges related to unfunded pension liabilities, demographic changes, and labor force at the state level. However, our towns must deal with many of the same and similar challenges. This has not received its due attention.

To help shed some light this important but underreported issue, the Ethan Allen Institute partnered with Reason Foundation to write a report entitled “Towns in Trouble: Assessing Municipal Fiscal Health in Vermont.” (Read full report: http://ethanallen.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Towns-in-Trouble.-EAI-2019.-11.19.2019.pdf)

