Working together has always been a Vermont tradition. We built our barns together. We’ve gone to town meetings together. We have traditionally been our neighbors keeper, as well as our brother’s keeper. If ever there was a place and time when that tradition was critical it is here and now. The Northeast Kingdom’s agriculture and tourism are two of the sectors most severely hurt by the Covid 19 pandemic. One lodge owner in Orleans County calls the future “bleak.” One of the most successful food businesses in our area has had to reduce its work force from 26 to 6. Restaurant orders for our food products have dwindled. The once healthy bookings of early spring have all but disappeared.
Historically the Northeast Kingdom has been the most impoverished corner of Vermont. We have been dependent on logging and dairy farms that have been pummeled by the winds of change in recent years. We have school districts with as many as eighty percent of our students on free and reduced lunch, while districts in Chittenden and Addison County have as few as ten percent on free and reduced lunch.
We have an opportunity to change this picture. Growing concern for the environment, and growing awareness of health hazards and ethical questions surrounding food production elsewhere have created new opportunities for emerging food and agriculture enterprises such as Pete’s Greeens, Jasper Hill Cheese and Hill Farmstead Brewery. These businesses, in turn, are creating a new support system for our communities, family farms and tourism. But our future is far from assured. We are at a crossroads and the current health crisis has rendered the future more precarious and this crossroads even more critical. We can become a replica of the mill towns in Maine and the mining towns in West Virginia or seize these opportiunities with imagination and write a new story.
To write that new story there are steps we need to take now. There is a natural symbiosis between tourism and agriculture. One of the smartest business decisions in the history of Vermont was Ben and Jerry’s decision to build their ice cream factory half way between Sugarbush and Stowe. Millions of tourists bought their products and then went home to promote them. At the same time every pint of Cherry Garcia was promoting Vermont.
