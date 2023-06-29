The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is about to promulgate a rule that will set out for the first time the area and depth bounds of a lake upon which anyone may operate a wake boat. These boats are not new but their use on VT lakes has ballooned and shows every sign of continued growth. There is some good news and some bad news in this proposed rule but first for those who are not acquainted with them – what the heck is a wake boat.

A wake boat is power craft designed to create large wakes that allow for surfing behind the boat without needing a tow rope, surfers just surf the wake. Wake boats “plow” through the water with their bow up, an orientation that mimics a slow moving power boat that creates a larger wake than a boat on plane. The wake boat maintains its bow up posture while reaching surfing speeds using big engines and even bigger ballast tanks in the stern of the boat.

Wake surfing waves are 2.5 times larger and have 5-9 times the peak power of conventional waterskiing waves. A 2014 Montreal study reported that to protect shorelines from this heavier wave action, wake boats need to operate 984 feet from shore. The bad news in the proposed rule is that DEC requires only a meager indefensible 500-foot distance from shore to operate.

Unlike the traditional designed power boat that thrust their propwash directly astern, the plowing design bow up, stern down orientation of a wake boat thrusts propwash downward with power equivalent to a Mack truck that roils the bottom and uproots plants at depths of 20 ft or more.

