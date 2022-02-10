Recently for two days in a row this paper ran editorial cartoons about the book banning mania that’s happening in our country.
The first had to do with making schools safer, not by banning guns, but by banning books. The other had to do with the graphic novel, “Maus” which people want banned because it shows naked mice. Naked, by the way, because they’re being led to Nazi gas chambers. I assume the real motivation behind this is has to do with the effort to deny that the Holocaust ever happened more than worry about adolescent readers seeing mice with no clothes.
The first cartoon actually made me laugh. I even showed it to some friends. But laughter in this situation followed by no action will turn very hollow when more and more books are pulled so that people will only read the “right” books. For a democracy, for the kind of country most of us want to live in, this growing movement to ban more and more books, is extremely dangerous. In Germany, in the 1930s, the Nazis banned books, but even more dramatically. They made bonfires of books they didn’t want people to read, and those fires energized people to burn more books, make bigger fires. But what so many Germans didn’t realize was that what was burning in those fires was their freedom. The freedom they could have used to stop the fascists taking over the country under Nazi rule.
After World War II many Germans worked hard to come to terms with the fact that they didn’t speak up and say anything while there was time to stop the fascist, Nazi rise to power. Banning books by pressuring school boards and libraries is not dramatic like bonfires. But the effect is the same. It cuts deeply into our freedom. So I have to ask myself is laughing at an editorial cartoon enough to stop the growing effort to destroy the democracy we do have in this country? Our democracy isn’t perfect, but it’s got potential. Or do I have to do more? And what more can I do? And I ask the same of everyone who’s reading this who is also worried, maybe even aghast, at this growing effort to ban books. What are we going to do about it? What can we do about it? Well for one thing, talk about it. Talk to family, to friends, to anyone. Ask them what they think. Check with your school boards and libraries to see if they are being pressured to remove books from their shelves, and if so, push back. Yes, it takes energy and guts, so get some friends to go with you. It will feel a lot better than later on asking yourselves those, Why didn’t I say anything? questions like the Germans had to ask themselves. My guess is that you don’t want your grandchildren asking you those questions either.
David Martin, of Lyndonville, is an author.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.