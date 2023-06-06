National Grid recently announced Twin States Clean Energy Link (Twin States), a new proposed electric transmission line through Vermont and New Hampshire that would deliver 1,200 MW of clean hydropower from Quebec to New England. This project presents tremendous opportunities for the Northeast Kingdom and Vermont.
Twin States will help the entire New England region meet its climate targets by providing reliable clean energy. The project is unique in that it is bi-directional, meaning renewable energy generated in New England can be exported to Canada when there is a surplus. And while these facts are great for the climate, economy and entire New England region, as the Director of the Northeastern Vermont Development Association, I truly care about what it means for the NEK and Vermont and am excited by the opportunities this would present our rural communities.
The plan to bury the line along state roadways from Canaan to Lunenburg means the project has minimal environmental impacts and visual impacts and delivers major economic benefits to rural communities in need. The project is expected to generate hundreds of millions in property tax revenues for the seven Vermont route communities alone. The project is partnering with IBEW and will create, on average, 450 new good paying jobs annually. And by bringing additional hydropower to the New England grid, it is anticipated the project will save Vermont ratepayers $43 million a year in the first twelve years of operation.
In addition to property tax revenues, new jobs, and energy savings, National Grid is assembling community benefits programs totaling hundreds of millions of dollars for Vermont and New Hampshire communities along the project route. Twin States has partnered with NVDA and is making a significant long-term commitment to support our community driven work in economic growth and advancement for the Northeast Kingdom and beyond. NVDA will use these funds to support and promote economic and community development through two primary categories – our revolving loan fund and local economic and community development grants available to project host communities. This will be extremely important as federal recovery fund investments expire in the near future.
Additionally, millions of dollars will be invested into local, community-identified projects in Vermont route towns. Project priorities will be driven by the local communities and may include community solar, energy assistance, weatherization, electrical panel upgrades, and other work towards greening the local energy grid. The project team is committed to working with communities and is actively visiting the route towns now to introduce the project and answer preliminary questions and understand any specific needs or concerns. There will be additional visits to route communities going forward.
It is no secret that the NEK is the most beautiful but economically challenged region of the state. Twin States respects the beauty of our region while offering an economic boost to a rural area in need. Its benefits packages will provide a direct and positive benefit to the families and businesses in the NEK. NVDA is pleased to support and welcome the opportunities provided in the NEK and beyond by Twin States. I hope you will join me in both learning more and supporting the project. To learn more please visit https://www.twinstatescleanenergylink.com/
David Snedeker is executive director of Northeastern Vermont Development Association.
