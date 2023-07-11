Like during Hurricane Irene, all Vermonters are again facing the reality of destruction on a massive scale.

Roads are gone, cities and towns flooded, and many of us remain cutoff from the outside. Further, there are still serious dangers regarding the integrity of dams, and soon we will face the problem of basic supplies like food and fuel. But we are Vermonters. We are Union Members. And we have prevailed over such challenges before and came out stronger. And with unity of purpose, with a collective will not just to survive alone, but as communities, we will again overcome.

Even now, our brave and heroic union DPW & AOT crews, our utility workers, our power plant workers, our first responders, and our hospital staff are working around the clock making sure basic life sustaining services continue to function, saving the lives of those whose lives need saving, keeping the power on, and rebuilding our roads.

But as with Irene, it will not just be by the hands of those who chose a profession in public service that will make this recovery come to fruition. It will also be through the willful and collective action of other union members, other Vermonters, who are not regularly tasked with road work or other essential services during a crisis. And right now, even as I write these words, Vermonters are gathering at their town halls and checking in on their neighbors to see how and where they can volunteer to help. Being union members, knowing what solidarity means, I encourage you to do the same, to offer your labor and share your resources; to lean your shoulder into the work that needs to be done, and to help lessen the pain caused by these tribulations.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.