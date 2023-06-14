Tomorrow, or in the days or weeks that follow, do not be shocked if the National AFL-CIO issues a VERY early endorsement for Democratic Joe Biden for President in 2024. Yes, the same Joe Biden from the same National Democratic Party who screwed Union Rail Workers, who promised passage of the PRO Act and who failed to deliver, and who caved to the Republicans in the debt ceiling deal. And yes this is the same Biden and same Democratic Party, capitalist to the core, which remains seemingly hell bent on World War III, and who does not take any action in Washington DC that is not first approved by their billionaire backers.

Do not get me wrong… I know that when push comes to shove it will be imperative that the neo-fascist Donald Trump be defeated in 2024 (least we risk losing the remaining vestiges of democracy which remain in this country), but to gift a candidate and a Party with an early endorsement as reward for taking the right to strike away from Rail Workers (and betraying us once again on the PRO Act) sends the wrong message to our 12.5 million Rank & File members throughout the United States.

For my part, thus far, the ONLY candidate from ANY of the Parties that I see being a true and strong ally of Unions and the Working Class in this country is Cornel West of the People’s Party. West, without hesitation or doubt, has always stood by the working man and woman, and he understands that supporting Unions is not something a real ally does only when it is easy, but also when it is hard. But alas, it would be a foolish hope to think that he is under consideration right now by our national leadership.

Here is the truth: Its long past time that the National AFL-CIO comes to grip with the fact that the National Democratic Party is not an ally or friend. Rather it is the Party, when in power, that gave us the job-killing NAFTA agreement; a Party which lied to us about their commitment to the Employee Free Choice Act under Obama, and lied to us again about their commitment to the PRO Act under Biden. The lies they tell on the campaign trail aside, this is a Party of the capitalist billionaires, not us (the Working Class). Even if they are less dangerous to liberty and Union rights than the further-right Republicans, the fact remains that at the end of the day, they too are our enemy.

