With the looming electoral failure of the Democrats all but certain, the U.S. is slated to inch ever closer to a fascist breakdown of democracy on November 8th. And it is the failed policies of the national Democratic Party that have brought us there.

The PRO Act? Livable wages? Universal healthcare? Build Back Better? Green New Deal? Voting rights? These were the issues and vision much of the Democratic Party ran on during the 2020 election. It was this vision which propelled them to victory and had them win the Presidency, Senate, and House two years ago.

But once in power, much like under Barack Obama (or Bill Clinton before him), they unsurprisingly failed to deliver on the pro-working class platform they ran on. And thus the massive wealth inequality suffered under Trump, remains unchanged under Biden. Only now, while the billionaires and corporations are making record profit, workers are struggling with record inflation. And the Democrats, as the national party in power, has done nothing of meaning to mitigate this or address the real economic concerns of the working class; instead they have offered little more than virtue signaling around identity politics and demonstrated a prioritization of sending billions of dollars in weapons to the Ukraine (even at the risk of a nuclear conflict with Russia). This is not progress. This is not change.

Of course their apologists will tell you it was the Republicans in the Senate who repeatedly blocked movement in the right direction; for although the GOP are (for now) the minority, one needs 60 votes in that chamber to move legislation beyond the filibuster. What these neo-liberal apologists will not tell you is that it only takes a simple majority to abolish the filibuster. And here it was Democrats like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema who were all too happy to play the role of party spoiler in their refusal to empower the majority in a common effort to pass progressive legislation like the PRO Act.

