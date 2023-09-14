It’s now a couple days since the conclusion of our 2023 Convention (our largest in living memory), and 48 hours from no longer serving as Vermont AFL-CIO President (and handing leadership off to a new leftist leadership). Back up at my cabin, I now have a moment to reflect.

These last two terms serving as the ranking elected Union officer in the Green Mountains has been an honor. I am proud of what we, the United! Slate and the Labor Movement in general, accomplished over the last four years. From expanding rank & file democracy (doubling the number of delegates afforded to Locals at Conventions & expanding the size of our elected Executive Committee), to building an organizing department (which gave affiliates real support and helped Unionized new shops like Starbucks, Ben & Jerry’s, & Soteria House), to carrying out strike solidarity (Machinists in 2019 & UAW in 2023), to standing with fellow Union members on picket lines (Local 1343) and at demonstrations (UVM Staff United, UA, VSEA/NEA Pension Fight, May Day, etc.), to actively supporting the democratic socialist Vermont Progressive Party (winning major elections along the way), we have shown that there is a path forward for building real UNION POWER beyond the confines of a past that too often has been rife with betrayals.

I shall forever take pride in the fact that we did so while staying true to our principles, and fighting the good fight when history called. We stood in alliance with Migrant Justice as they struggled for safe and humane working conditions on the farms. We did not hesitate in demanding an end to the blockade on Cuba. We openly declared our solidarity with the Palestinian people. We stated our support for the revolution in Rojava (and opened dialogue with Kurdish Labor Unions). And, when democracy came into crisis, our members voted to authorize our Executive Board to call for a General Strike should Trump carry out his planned coup.

We did all this because it was the right thing to do. Our actions were never dictated by dogma or threats. We were never afraid of giants. We remained anti-fascist. And we won on many fronts.

