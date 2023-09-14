It’s now a couple days since the conclusion of our 2023 Convention (our largest in living memory), and 48 hours from no longer serving as Vermont AFL-CIO President (and handing leadership off to a new leftist leadership). Back up at my cabin, I now have a moment to reflect.
These last two terms serving as the ranking elected Union officer in the Green Mountains has been an honor. I am proud of what we, the United! Slate and the Labor Movement in general, accomplished over the last four years. From expanding rank & file democracy (doubling the number of delegates afforded to Locals at Conventions & expanding the size of our elected Executive Committee), to building an organizing department (which gave affiliates real support and helped Unionized new shops like Starbucks, Ben & Jerry’s, & Soteria House), to carrying out strike solidarity (Machinists in 2019 & UAW in 2023), to standing with fellow Union members on picket lines (Local 1343) and at demonstrations (UVM Staff United, UA, VSEA/NEA Pension Fight, May Day, etc.), to actively supporting the democratic socialist Vermont Progressive Party (winning major elections along the way), we have shown that there is a path forward for building real UNION POWER beyond the confines of a past that too often has been rife with betrayals.
I shall forever take pride in the fact that we did so while staying true to our principles, and fighting the good fight when history called. We stood in alliance with Migrant Justice as they struggled for safe and humane working conditions on the farms. We did not hesitate in demanding an end to the blockade on Cuba. We openly declared our solidarity with the Palestinian people. We stated our support for the revolution in Rojava (and opened dialogue with Kurdish Labor Unions). And, when democracy came into crisis, our members voted to authorize our Executive Board to call for a General Strike should Trump carry out his planned coup.
We did all this because it was the right thing to do. Our actions were never dictated by dogma or threats. We were never afraid of giants. We remained anti-fascist. And we won on many fronts.
Along the way, even as we rejected the premise of the two capitalist parties (Democrat & Republican alike), we also saw legislation pass that created a more fair way to enforce worker misclassification on the job, increased the minimum wage, and passed the Vermont PRO Act through the Senate (and next year it is onward to the House). Further, since 2019 Responsible Contractor Ordinances were passed in Burlington, Montpelier, and Barre, thus guaranteeing prevailing wages on all major construction projects in these cities which are paid for with public money.
And in these four short years, membership in AFL-CIO Unions in Vermont doubled from 10,000 in 2019, to 20,000 today. Too few State Labor Councils (in fact no Labor Councils in the U.S.) can say as much.
All of this, and more, was done NOT by the will or hands of one man, but because we, United!, the Labor Movement, and our allies in the communities worked together. And within the Vermont AFL-CIO we made a priority to engage our rank & file, not just in mobilizations, but in the collective decision making process that formed the foundation of ideas that helped guide our actions.
On a personal and political level, I am so indebted to Tristen Adie (AFGE), Dwight Brown (AFSCME), and Katie Harris (AFSCME), all of whom at one time or another served alongside me as Executive Vice President (and all from United!). And to Danielle Bombardier (IBEW) who was elected as part of United! in 2019 as our Secretary-Treasurer. And to all our United! officers who served on our Executive Board and who served as sergeants-at-arms through the Green Mountain Riders MC. And of course so much credit belongs to Liz Media, a rank & file UAW member, who we brought on as our Executive Director. And lastly, none of this would have been possible without the many members in the trenches every day who supported and voted for United! and heeded the calls to action when those calls came. Together, all of us, have shown what it means to be UNION STRONG.
And of course I have to thank the Vermont AFL-CIO for seeing fit to present me with the Eugene Debs award for my years of service to the Labor Movement. This award shall forever have a place on my mantle. It will serve as a reminder of those struggles that were engaged, and those yet to come.
But today what makes me most proud is the fact that just two days ago, our membership collectively chose to keep United! in power, electing Katie Harris as President, Ellen Kaye (AFT) as Executive Vice President, and a strong majority of United! members to the new Executive Board. In short, our members see what we have done, and trust United! to keep making the changes in the AFL-CIO which our times have long called for. And yes, together we shall move mountains. And yes, United! we shall change what is politically possible in Vermont and beyond!
David Van Deusen was president of the Vermont AFL-CIO (2019-21 & 2021-23).
