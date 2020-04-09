Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
We’re in the midst of a global pandemic, but its impact on America’s communities is local.
First responders are our neighbors helping our neighbors, rushing to addresses just down the street and taking the sick to the nearby hospital. The workers on the front line of this crisis, manning the cash register at supermarkets or delivering takeout from a favorite restaurant with a closed dining area, are folks that we might have gone to school with.
Local newspapers and their journalists are also among the front-line workers dedicated to serving their communities.
Local newspapers, in their digital and print forms, immediately report critical breaking news of the fast-moving coronavirus public health crisis in their communities. They chronicle the local businesses that have closed and guide those suddenly furloughed to sources of financial and unemployment assistance. They alert local people to the scams that target that assistance.
