On Friday, April 17, Vermont State College System Chancellor Jeb Spaulding shocked many Vermonters when he announced that within three days the VSC Trustees would vote to close Northern Vermont University campuses in Johnson and Lyndon and would shutter VTC in Randolph Center, consolidating the programs there into its Williston location, a facility without adequate housing for students.
This insensitive announcement was made at one of the most stressful times in Vermont’s history. What would lead Chancellor Spaulding to do such a thing? Blame was put on the Covid-19 pandemic and past underfunding of the higher education system. I guess the crisis was too opportune for him to pass up, but it seems he miscalculated the public sentiment. The backlash was quick and strong and on April 19 the Board postponed consideration of the move for a week and then the following day the Chancellor withdrew the proposal from consideration.
Imagine being a family in central Vermont whose child, because of financial necessity, is commuting from home to VTC to study nursing, has been hit with the loss of their job due to the Covid-19 virus, is wondering how they will cope with their loss of income, then in the midst of that, hear the news that VTC will be closed leaving a long commute or a need to find an expensive boarding somewhere in the Williston area for their child?
It did not have to be this way! This proposal would cost hundreds of jobs and destroy the economic vibrancy of our rural town centers in struggling areas of our state. The VSC system may be on the brink of insolvency if nothing is done, but considering the stress Vermonters have been experiencing the last two months, shouldn’t he have considered all other avenues in solving the matter before doing what he did? Now he has withdrawn the closing to consider other avenues. Why didn’t he do that before doing what he did when he made this public pronouncement? By his action he has put a possible solution further out of reach since the uncertainty spawned by his announcement will negatively influence any who are currently enrolled or might be considering these schools. All avenues should have been explored before he dropped this damaging message on Vermonters.
