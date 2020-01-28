Religious liberty is under assault in many ways. People of faith are mocked for their religious conscience and government sees religious values as obstacles to overcome rather than a value to cherish and protect. The First Amendment has been perverted to make America not a place of religious freedom, but a place free from it. They have taken the phrase “separation of church and state” that Thomas Jefferson used to make it clear that government was not to interfere with any religious practice, to instead do just the opposite, something he never intended nor does a true reading of the Constitution endorse. Some even argue that phrase is in the text of the Constitution when it is not.
We have moved from a nation that respected and defended freedom of religion to one that now avoids and scorns it, will not defend those who hold onto the cherished right given to us by our founders, and now, that government that is supposed to guarantee it, is preventing people from living out their faith in the public arena thus restricting instead of guaranteeing their free exercise of religion.
When a right as basic as those First Amendment ones of religious liberty and speech, is freely ignored and violated, that precedent will bode poorly for the rights of others. If such a critical part of our founding document can be ignored and violated, nothing in the Constitution is safe from abuse. A perfect example is the raw political use of Constitutional impeachment authority to attempt to remove a duly elected president whose only offense is having won the office against all odds and is of the opposite party that seeks his removal.
In addition to the second-class citizen status put on people of faith, there is persecution, hateful actions and even physical attacks on them, especially Christians, the most persecuted of all faiths. Recently there have been anti-Semitic attacks in New York, a church shooting in Texas and malicious burning of churches are happening regularly. It doesn’t stop there. Violence, drug, alcohol abuse and crime are impacting the entire population as the culture continues to decline. This is a logical outcome of taking the good out of society and replacing it with greed and selfishness. No town is too small or picturesque with its near empty white steepled churches to be immune from addiction and overdose deaths, crime and violence.
