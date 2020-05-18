Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Secretary of State, Jim Condos (Democrat) is proposing that Vermont allow so-called “mail-in-voting.” Ballots would be mailed to all registered voters in Vermont. Republican Governor Phil Scott has rightly pushed back with his concerns—and many other concerns have been shared in the numerous comments to this and other articles on the subject. And, yes, Voter Fraud is Real!
Governor Scott points out that the November election is nearly half a year away, and to decide now about the impact of the virus on the election is entirely premature. Businesses will adjust and be open to the public and voting at the polls can as well. How about considering staggering the election over several days to accomplish social distancing or providing special times for the elderly and immune compromised people to vote? If grocery stores can do it, so can our government. There are many other good ideas out there as well, I am sure. Share yours with the governor on his website comment line.
Vermont voters who cannot make it to or who feel uncomfortable in being at the polls, can request an absentee ballot. A request for a ballot can be made online, by mail, or at a Town Clerk’s Office. In this way voting can be done by mail or also can be in-person at the Town Clerk’s Office up to 45 days before an election.
Vermont, with its small state voting population is prime country for remarkably close elections, making it particularly sensitive to any improper voting. In 2016 in a Vermont state House seat race the outcome was determined by one vote out of 2,000 votes cast. In such a race there is no room for any fraud! These same contestants, in a previous 2010 race, had their outcome also decided by one vote , with the other candidate being the winner.
