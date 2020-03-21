Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The coronavirus pandemic is causing disruption of all segments of our society. Government has ordered the closing of many businesses and the suspension of activities that created economic wealth, services, products and pastimes for people. Theaters, sporting events, political rallies, church services, and gatherings beyond a certain small number have been ordered to end. Even schools have been closed.
With the free-fall of the stock-market comes the fear for the retired and those close to ending their time working, that they will not have enough funds to make it through retirement. No longer can you treat yourself at the end of the week with a Saturday morning pancake and maple syrup breakfast at your local eatery in town. All have been ordered closed. We are also seeing empty grocery store shelves, and this is adding to the apprehension of it all.
It all seems so overwhelming, but instead of dwelling on all the negativity and being consumed by fear, we must count our blessings. God did not give us a spirit of fear but of power and love. We should look for good things and opportunities to make a difference. We should be inspired to do random acts of kindness. Take joy in the loved ones around you. Read some inspiring literature. Study your Bible. Play with your dog or cat and be thankful for the smiles of your grandchildren.
The current crisis that is affecting our retirement plans, our investments, and our daily movement will pass, but for now gives us the opportunity to make a choice between fear or recognizing the blessings we have living in such a wonderful country, surrounded by people who care about us. We should reciprocate those feelings. If we know of an elderly person, we can be assured that few will be visiting them out of fear of transmitting a virus to them. Send them a card, call them or send an email. Offer to drop some food off on their doorstep.
