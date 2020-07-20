Until recently, most of us have not thought much about police as we go about life. We take for granted our security in our homes, our business, on the street, at work or play. What would life be like if there were no police? What if there was no “Emergency 911”? Who would you call if your home were invaded or your child went missing?
Our founders recognized the importance of the police powers and as a nation of law and order, there must be those who insure it. The news daily reports on the malicious and unrelenting attack on law enforcement officers by thugs, anarchists, and left-wing radicals. Sadly, the Democrat party has allowed them to get away with it as evidenced by the massive murder and other crime increases in cities like Chicago and New York that they control.
Deterrence is essential for our safety and security that police presence brings. Reducing funding to police will mean more crime with less resources to deal with it. Each citizen will have to take a bigger role in their own protection. The Democrats have been trying for so long to take our 2nd Amendment rights to bear arms away, always saying we should rely on the police to protect us. Can you believe they are now saying defund or abolish the police but are ever increasing the call to take away our guns? How hypocritical and dangerous is that?
There is structural damage being done to our law enforcement organizations because of the assault on them. Fewer will want to become police officers and those that already are will want to get out as quickly as they can. That has proven to be true with recruiting down dramatically and early retirements for the force at a high level. We will never know but I so fear that so many bad things that would not have happened because the police were on the job, will now happen because for so many reasons they are no longer there as they were.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.