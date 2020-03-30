Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on our way of life at every point including on how we do government. There is, however, no need with this temporary crisis we are facing, to reshape how government has always worked and especially how new laws are enacted.
Vermont House and Senate Committees have been meeting remotely to deliberate during the Coronavirus outbreak. Now some want to allow “remote voting” where lawmakers can vote on bills and resolutions without being present together in their legislative session to do that. Surely, the framers of our Vermont Constitution could never have envisioned legislators being able to vote without meeting under the Golden Dome to do it for they declared in Chapter II, § 7. [BIENNIAL SESSIONS] that “The General Assembly shall meet biennially…” they did not say that they could phone in, or yell back and forth over the back fence. They were to meet!
Then again, no one could have ever imagined such a threat as we are now facing. This is an enemy we cannot see, and we must take steps to protect ourselves. If there is to be any action taken by the legislature, it must be limited to that absolutely needed to counter this threat and to keep the government functioning. However, there is no way that voting should be allowed remotely on the mundane and non-critical matters that hundreds and hundreds of bills in the legislature contain. Not only is it probably unconstitutional if they were to do that, but it would just be wrong and subject the citizens to more control by a super-majority liberal Democrat dominated legislature that will now be able to operate under the radar with even less accountability than they are subject to now.
Many, especially those without adequate broadband, painfully remember through decades, the unkept promises of past governors to have functioning broadband coverage for all of Vermont in the “near future”. That condition persists in many parts of Vermont today. For those people, they will be unable to interact with their representatives the way they could by jumping in their car and coming to Montpelier.
