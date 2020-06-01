Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Let the legislative computer games end! Pull the plugs. Turn off the WIFI. It is time for the stay-home legislators to cease getting paychecks for playing expensive computer games with and inflicting pain on Vermonter’s lives. They should finish by dealing with the budget and transportation bills and do no further damage. It costs the taxpayer $250,000 each week extra for the lawmakers to stay home and play legislative computer games with your tax money. They need to let the dust settle on the damage caused by the shutdown ordered as the result of the COVID-19 scare and not add more to the costs and burdens on hard-working and hurting Vermonters.
The Democrat super-majority is loving the power and opportunity to impose reckless policies with a key stroke or two. Even though we’re facing a massive budget gap that the Governor has wisely proposed to close without raising taxes, the Democrat leadership cannot help themselves in following Rahm Emanuel’s advice of not letting a crisis go to waste.
Still on their radar are the following that will cause more pain to our citizens, damage their ability to survive and provide a living for their family.
A massive regulatory bill designed to address climate change through permitting new rules and red tape, including the possibility of banning wood stoves and ATVs; A barrage of tax hikes, including raising the sales tax, taxing clothing, bringing back the cloud tax, the sugar tax, candy tax, tax on services like salons, carpenters and landscapers and more.
