I have been asked what will life be like in Vermont after the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions are completely lifted, the economy is restarted and people attempt to return to what they once considered normal living? I doubt that anyone and that includes me would know but I have some hopes and some concerns. I use the word concerns instead of fears, for fear is what is driving our reactions now and fear can only lead to bad endings.
Few could have imagined the impact that this unseen thing, the Covid-19 virus, could have on our state, our nation and indeed, the entire world! Just two months ago the nation’s prosperity seemed to be unstoppable with unemployment of all, including minorities, at all-time lows, job creation, wages and opportunity at all-time highs that included a stock market breaking record high levels on a regular basis.
During past difficult times, I have seen things that were severe and tested the will of the people, but I knew we would get through it and that our government was there to protect us as we picked ourselves up and went on with our lives. That included wars, diseases and economic downturns. I am an optimist by nature so I would say that such an attitude should be what I am feeling now but it is not. I see the possibility that all the challenges that were there before the crisis will remain and will be deepened in the wake of the pandemic. I cannot, having lived in Vermont and being very involved in daily politics, help but view what is happening through a filter of 20 years of misguided Democrat-controlled government. Yet as a Republican and knowing what we stand for, I remain hopeful that we can get the train of good governance back on the tracks.
What we should do when the emergency has ended must be not to allow worshipping, schooling, legislative voting, meetings, being with our loved ones when they are old or sick to occur only on-line. If we are to use that online tool, we should do so because it is best for us and we should control that instead of it controlling us. The First Amendment free exercise of religion is restricted when the people cannot meet and corporately worship in the house of God that they built. We learn better in school with hands on teaching techniques. Our elected representatives are more accountable when, as the Constitution requires, they meet at the statehouse and allow personal interaction with the voters. We accomplish things better when we meet in person, look into a person’s eyes and read their body language. We must be able to touch and care for our loved ones. That is what humans are about. That is our strength! Dealing on-line alone with these things is so impersonal and will not bear the fruits we expect from our human experience.
