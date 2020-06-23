The Cares Act established the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund and made payments from that fund, some of which, based on population went to the States, of which Vermont received $1.2 billion. The law requires the funds “only be used to cover expenses that are necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to the Coronavirus Disease 2019”(COVID-19).
Governor Scott put forth a proposal to help businesses and farms continue to operate until they could recover from the shutdown effects of the virus. He said that “If we don’t protect the businesses now and protect those jobs that are associated with those businesses, then a year or two from now we’ll be suffering”.
Yet, while there is no authority for Vermont to use the funds for other purposes, the Democrat leadership of the House wishes to hold up appropriating some of the sorely needed funds in the hope that the federal government might change the rules and will allow Vermont to use some of those federal funds to deal with the FY21 budget impact that as of June 8 was expected to be a $332 million shortfall. The Democrat Speaker of the House Mitzi Johnson said,“she doesn’t want to spend all of the Covid-19 dollars at once. She said she wants to have the flexibility to set hundreds of millions of the federal funds aside in the event that the federal government gives states the ability to use the money to fill holes in the state budget.” This self-centered approach by the Democrat/Progressives is in stark contrast to the VTGOP that says “Vermonters, This Money Is for YOU, Not Legislators.”
Simply put, the Grand Old Party really cares for you, but the liberal left not so much, and how they use the “Cares” funds clearly shows that for all to see. These funds are intended to help businesses and farmers survive, but Democrats are willing to ignore that and to use the money instead to fix a state financial system that these unaccountable lawmakers broke with their out-of-control spending habits of the past and their desire to continue with more of the same in the future. Vermont farmers are hurting even more now than before Covid-19 and in May alone, 14 dairy farmers went out of business. So they can pursue their misguided folly, the Democrats want a watered-down relief package that cuts the aid to farmers by 40 percent, or $20 million of relief help that was expected and so needed.
