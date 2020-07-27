Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
I wish to thank all our elected Delegates and Alternates to the Republican National Convention for competing, winning, and being recognized as worthy of representing Vermont Republicans in Florida. Some have already paid for travel that in most cases is non-refundable and have made other sacrifices to attend the Jacksonville reunion that had to be canceled due to public safety concerns.
There will be six of us who are fortunate enough to be taking part in the business component of the convention that will be held in Charlotte, N.C. with 330 others from around the nation. Those of our group going there are Laura Benner, Suzanne Butterfield, Anya Tynio, Jay Shepard, Janssen Willhoit and myself.
While the ceremonial part of the convention will not occur, this part of the process is particularly important for the nomination of President Trump and Vice President Pence and is our priority and duty to America. While it is business we are going there to attend to, we just might be blessed with a chance to meet our leaders in person, shake their hands, and thank them.
Those who were so looking forward to their sunshine state adventure, I would like them to think about how sweet it will be for all of us to attend the inauguration after President Trump destroys Joe Biden and his Democrat puppet masters at the polls.
