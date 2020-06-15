Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
When I consider the calls for defunding and disbanding police departments, I cannot wrap my head around what those people are thinking. How do they imagine they will be safe in their home, work and play without the protection our police provide? I would not be able to sleep soundly at night if I knew our police were not there. Just being there serves to provide a sense of security and well being. Without them, we would have chaos and anarchy.
The primary role of government is to protect the public so they can live safe, productive lives as they build their community, state, and nation. The founders understood this, and the police powers they created are essential to what has made America great and safe. Imagine a world without our police? Without them, all individuals and households would have to be armed to the tooth to protect their very existence. These are unsettling times and so many people have lost their way and have no respect for human life and what it means. To suggest that in these times of crisis we should eliminate the stabilizing force of police in our land, is irresponsible.
While no one should die at the hands of the police, the nature of the role law enforcers are asked to perform sometimes brings the need for use of deadly force to protect public safety. Most do not, but some fail in the use of that power. George Floyd should not have been killed by the officer arresting him. We must not, however, paint all law enforcement with this tainted brush, and see only the bad acts and forget the countless good our police have done. Humans by nature are imperfect and people in all professions fail and disappoint us. How would you feel as a teacher that you were condemned because a teacher abused a minor in their charge? What if you were a surgeon who was condemned because another surgeon committed malpractice, and someone died? Because some business people are crooked, would it be right for you to be so accused because you own your business? We hold the bad apple accountable and try to build into the system a better way to prevent such wrongful acts in the future. That is the way it should be with our police.
We all know that this wrongful act by the arresting officer is being used by criminals, anarchists, terrorists, and haters, to kill, burn, loot, and destroy. Some are intent on creating chaos, but we should not be a party to this. We have a right to protest and sometimes, the louder the better. But we must be alert not to be used by those who would destroy our way of life. Police are targets from those who benefit from uncontrolled chaos and we must not let this dim the truth that police provide deterrence of criminal acts by some and protect us each and every day while putting their own lives on the line. While we are legitimately concerned about any wrongful police action, we must not unwittingly join in the call for a form of justice that would eliminate those who bring justice to the people.
