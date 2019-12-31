Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
As we draw to the end of the year and decade, our economy is the envy of the world, the stock market is hitting all time highs, wages are up, unemployment is down. This should provide for even greater hope for 2020 and beyond, and yet there are dark clouds of danger on the horizon that we cannot ignore. While we will always have foreign powers who oppose our Republic, the major storms look as if they will come from within.
Our duly elected president has just been impeached by a Democrat House without having been charged with a crime and his good-for-America programs are opposed solely because they cannot accept his 2016 election. Democrat/Progressives are committed to leading us down an anti-American, socialist path. While Capitalism is still favored, knowing the many failures of socialism it is hard to understand how “Positive views of socialism are up 8 points among Democrats and now stand at 51 percent”, and yet it is so and the numbers are trending upward. Many of these same Democrats are teaching and indoctrinating our children in public schools and that dictates a clear need for universal school choice for our future leaders.
We have a rich legacy left to us by our founders, but the journey cannot safely be continued if left on auto-pilot. Our Republican principles must be inculcated into our youth, so they know what it was that made America the great nation for with that knowledge will come the will to fight back. We can only live so long leaning on the pillars our forefathers built for us, for when they are undermined and evidence of those are gone and people do not share what they know to be the truth to our young, we will not be able to survive as a free nation.
Vermont is controlled by a Democrat/Progressive super-majority, but we must not accept that it will always be that way. We must undo this domination and a new year is the perfect time to begin but to do it we must resolve to:
