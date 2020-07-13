Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Vermont legislature just adjourned for a two month break in what would normally be the economic boom time period of summer tourism season. Of course, these are not normal times. Events are canceled, restaurants and lodging establishments are closed or operating at limited capacity, and tens of thousands of Vermonters are out of work.
When we come through the other side of this COVID-19 crisis, fixing our economy needs to be our number one priority. We need to get people back to work, help businesses start employing people again, and allow citizens to rebuild the financial security they lost during the shutdown.
Rather than increasing taxes and making regulations more complicated and expensive to comply with, our lawmakers should be putting policies in place that will make Vermont a better, easier place to find and create work and save for the future.
But this is not what our Democratic controlled legislature is doing. While Vermonters were waiting in hours long lines to get military surplus MREs (Meals Ready to Eat) in order to feed their families, Democrats were focused on passing the Global Warming Solutions Act, with the objective of tamping down any economic activity that uses fossil fuels. This is the opposite of being helpful.
