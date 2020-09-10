Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Vermont Republicans stand opposed to the Global Warming Solutions Act (GWSA), not because we are opposed to a clean and resilient environment, but because this is a bad bill being proposed at the worst possible time. As Governor Scott said at his Sept. 8 press conference, “There is a path forward,” but allowing “any person” to sue the state and put Vermont taxpayers on the hook for both sides’ attorneys’ fees is not the way to go.
In case the Democrats and Progressives pushing for this bill haven’t noticed, since its first iteration passed the House last February our state and our citizens have experienced a massive financial blow due to Covid-19. Tax revenues are down for fiscal year 2021 and look to be substantially down for FY2022.
However, the GWSA will require immediate new spending over these next two year of nearly $1 million. This money will go to fund three new bureaucrats, each getting six-figure compensation packages, the per-diem travel and meal costs for a new 23 person, unelected “Climate Counsel,” and other expenses associated with merely setting up the program. Is this really how we want to prioritize scarce resources at the same time we are cutting other critical programs?
Once the GWSA moves into full gear there is no telling what the program will cost taxpayers, directly and indirectly, but it will be a whole lot of money.
