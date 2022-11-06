This week we remember that on Nov. 9-10, 1938, the Kristallnacht pogrom took place throughout Nazi Germany and its annexed countries. Also known as the “Night of Broken Glass,” the name refers to the litter of glass left in the streets after vicious attacks were implemented by Nazi leaders against Jewish businesses, places of worship, and homes. Around 100 Jews were murdered and many seriously hurt. More than 7,000 Jewish businesses and hundreds of synagogues were destroyed. Jewish cemeteries were vandalized, Jewish schools were defaced, and 30,000 Jewish men were arrested and sent to concentration camps, for no other reason except that they were Jews.

The indifference with which most responded to the violence indicated to the Nazis that the public was prepared for more radical measures. The days, months, and years that followed, found Jews forced from their homes, propelled into hiding, or separated in ghettos and ultimately transported to labor and death camps.

Many who managed to somehow survive were near death, several still dying just after liberation. Among those who perished just before the end of World War II were my uncle who died on a forced Nazi death march, and Anne Frank the young girl who is among the most well-known of the six million Jews killed. By the time the Nazis were defeated in May 1945, two-thirds of Europe’s Jews—including 1.5 million children—had been murdered in what is known as the Holocaust.

Unfortunately, antisemitism, the basic principle and foundation of Nazi ideology, did not end after the Holocaust. We see its echoes daily —from celebrities, athletes, politicians, street thugs, and on social media. According to Anti-Defamation League statistics “incidents tracked in the 2021 Audit of Antisemitic Incidents reached an all-time high of 2,717 in the United States last year – an average of more than seven incidents per day and a 34 percent increase year over year, including assaults, harassment and vandalism. This is the highest number on record since ADL began tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979.” [Emphasis per ADL] And antisemitism is escalating in its frequency, visibility, and intensity.

