Oct. 5, 2019 was proclaimed Raoul Wallenberg Day in Vermont by Governor Phil Scott. Given the increasing flood of news in recent years, the significance of that announcement may have escaped notice. Likewise, not many Americans made note when President Ronald Regan made Mr. Wallenberg an honorary citizen of the United States in October 1981 either.
On this first anniversary of Governor Scott’s pronouncement, we ask: How many know who Raoul Wallenberg was? Or why Raoul Wallenberg has been honored?
According to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum - after studying in the United States at the University of Michigan in the 1930s and establishing a career for himself in Sweden, Wallenberg was recruited by the US War Refugee Board (WRB) in 1944 to travel to Hungary. A Swedish architect and businessman, he was sent to Hungary to organize rescue operations for the Jewish community. By July 1944, the Hungarians and Nazis had deported nearly 440,000 Jews from Hungary, almost all of them to the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination and concentration camps, where the SS killed approximately 320,000 upon arrival and deployed the rest to forced labor. Approximately 200,000 Jews remained in Budapest. The authorities intended to deport them in compliance with Nazi requests as well.
Despite a lack of experience in diplomacy and clandestine operations, Wallenberg led one of the most extensive and successful rescue efforts during the Holocaust. With authorization from the neutral Swedish government, shortly after his arrival in Budapest he began distributing certificates of protection issued by the Swedish legation to Jews there. He used WRB and Swedish funds to establish hospitals, nurseries, and a soup kitchen, and designated more than 30 “safe” houses that formed the basis of an “international ghetto” reserved for Jews and their families holding certificates of protection from a neutral country. Risking his own life countless times during his work, he managed to rescue Jews from trains bound for gas chambers, brought food and blankets to those on death marches, and fearlessly challenged Nazi authorities. By the time Soviet forces liberated Budapest in February 1945, Raoul Wallenberg’s courageous work managed to have saved the lives of tens of thousands of men, women, and children.
