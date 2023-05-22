In 1899, poet Rudyard Kipling wrote a paean to White Supremacy, called “The White Man’s Burden”. In it he declared Brown and Black people of Africa and Asia to be “sullen peoples, half devil and half child”. This was typical of 19th century racism: Black and Brown people were inferior to Whites, uncivilized, incapable of achievement.
This racist ideology has permeated our public schools, universities and other establishment institutions and, as a result, is mortally wounding the future for Black American children.
It started many years ago with the educational establishment’s assumption that Black children were inferior in intellect and motivation, and therefore could not learn like paler skinned children. Black children’s lack of achievement was tolerated, and bullies and cheats’ conduct justified. There were always the excuses from the establishment: poverty, single parent families, lack of adequate housing, poor nutrition resulted in children unready or unable to learn.
