Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
The Governor has now issued a stay at home order, and many of our local bars and restaurants have already been closed since March 16 because of the Governor’s previous order. The government can do a lot to alleviate the economic impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, but Vermonters can also help our businesses stay afloat during this crisis. Here are some ideas on helping our local businesses impacted by the shutdown:
• The Caledonian-Record in St. Johnsbury has set up a free service for local businesses to advertise gift certificates, with contact information so that folks can purchase certificates now for use once the quarantine is over. This is a great way to help our neighbors, because many small businesses do not presently have a mechanism for people to buy gift certificates online, like the larger restaurant chains have. Other news outlets should follow the Caledonian-Record’s lead across the state.
• For individuals: many of us routinely visit local restaurants, bars, and take out establishments. So, not only are those businesses not receiving the income from us because of the shut down, but we are saving money by not eating out. Calculate how much you spend on average at local restaurants during a 30-day period. Be sure to include breakfasts, lunches and take-outs. For example, if you spend $25 per week, then your budget is $108 a month. Contact your local eatery, and buy a gift certificate for the amount you usually spend at that establishment in a month. Some local restaurants do not have a mechanism for buying a certificate online. In those instances, you can call, email, or message them on Facebook. I have purchased gift certificates from two local restaurants. One had an online gift certificate and the other—a takeout establishment—took my order on the phone.
• Make an effort to buy certificates directly from local businesses, and not the gift certificate cards sold in supermarkets and drug store chains. A local restaurant franchise does not benefit until the card is actually spent, so purchasing those gift cards does not help the restaurant now.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.