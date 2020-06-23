Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Two weeks ago, all the members of the Mt. Ascutney School District Board publicly humiliated and punished Windsor School Principal Tiffany Riley for exercising her First Amendment rights and her rights under Article 13 of the Vermont Constitution. The school board’s statements made their reasoning clear. They claimed to understand the “struggles of people of color,” and their principal did not. The board stated: “The ignorance, prejudice, and lack of judgment in these statements are utterly contrary to the values we espouse as a school board and district.”
The school board’s actions and their rationale are evidence of a slide toward totalitarianism that should alarm every American. In an utterly patronizing—and one should say, racist—statement, white school board members in the whitest state in the union claim to understand how tens of millions of black Americans think and feel—as one solid, unbroken “race” —about a political message from a controversial group—Black Lives Matter— which espouses anti-police and anti-family policies. The board decided that they knew what offends every black American, because they concluded that every single black American thinks exactly alike.
The Mt. Ascutney School District Board could come to this extraordinary decision, without shame, in blatant violation of Tiffany Riley’s fundamental constitutional rights because they have been immersed in a dangerous philosophy that is permeating our culture: group guilt and group innocence, the foundational principles of a totalitarian society.
According to totalitarian orthodoxy, individuals, with their unique stories and backgrounds, have no intrinsic value. They are only valued as members of a group. Moreover, totalitarians decide not only what group individuals belong to, but also whether that group is guilty or innocent.
