Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Humanity is blessed with great religions where the faithful believe they are redeemed by God so they have been freed from the stain of sin to live a purer, more godly life, knowing that they, like the rest of humanity, are never without sin. Then there are pseudo religious cults whose believers are convinced they are redeemed so that they are free to live however they wish without consequences—and conversely, those who do not belong to their cult are irredeemably evil. The American political Left has taken on the characteristics of the redeemed of pseudo religion, for they believe that they are beyond reproach, and those who are not members of their belief system are beyond redemption.
Events over the past several years highlight in stark detail the grip the doctrine of political redemption has on the Left in this country. In 2016, Presidential candidate Clinton tellingly spoke of Trump supporters in pseudo religious terms as “irredeemables.” Last summer, President Trump’s actions concerning Ukraine were declared by the Left to be impeachable offenses, because they concluded, with no direct evidence, that his motives were evil, while at the same time Presidential candidate Biden’s bragging about a direct threat he made to Ukrainian officials was dismissed because Biden is a member of the redeemed. Justice Kavanaugh, a man of impeccable character, was called a gang rapist by #metoo members of the Left, based on zero credible evidence, while Presidential candidate Biden has been given absolution by many of those same #metoo women after he was credibly accused by a former staffer of sexual assault. President Trump has been portrayed as a monster with no redeemable human qualities, intent on imposing dictatorial powers on our precious democracy.
This religious cult is not new. As Daniel Henninger wrote in the Wall Street Journal recently, it goes back to Franklin Roosevelt, who railed against evil capitalists whose sinful profit motives destroyed their hapless victims. This theme is a perennial one, but it is now coupled with additional sins of the irredeemables: they are racist, misogynists, xenophobes, homophobes, and climate deniers.
The coronavirus pandemic has brought the cult’s dogma starkly to light. Instead of arguing the merits of the issues surrounding opening up the country, cult members accuse non-believers as being indifferent to Americans’ health and safety. The newest accusation hurled by Democrats concerning Republicans’ concern for mail- in balloting in November—six months away— is that Republicans are willing to put people’s lives at risk if they advocate in person voting by secret ballot.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.