The Board of Directors of the Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) recognizes its obligation to provide the public with information that gives confidence that the deficiencies identified by the Vermont Department of Mental Health (DMH) in placing the Agency on provisional status are being addressed. After the statement issued by the Board earlier this month, the Board received and read redacted copies of the letters that were sent to the Department of Mental Health from patients and employees of NKHS.
The Board finds the information in these letters disturbing and requiring an acknowledgement that goes beyond our initial statement. The Board’s position is that there is no place for behavior that is described as bullying and intimidating in any workplace, where morale is low and turnover high, especially one whose mission is to deliver mental health services. The Board is deeply troubled that employees felt that their only recourse was to go to the Department of Mental Health with their complaints. We are committed to understanding why this happened and what organizational changes need to be made to ensure a positive work environment and to see that barriers are not erected to limit access to the Board when needed.
The Board is engaged in the development of an action plan that will include reaching out in the upcoming weeks to employees to directly hear their concerns and recommendations. We will also be reaching out to other stakeholders and community members. In addition, we know that there are changes ahead such as payment reform, implementation of a medical records system that will place stress on an already stressed organization that must be skillfully managed.
The Board would like to express appreciation for the many offers of assistance. We will need this help, if not now, then as we move forward. We appreciate the ongoing support from the Department of Mental Health as we work through our corrective action plan. Most of all, we value and appreciate the devoted staff of NKHS who must shoulder more burden as we navigate our way through this process.
