As you know by now the Fekay family has sold Topic of the Town. After 40 years of serving three meals a day, buffets, Summer Street, Fourth of July celebrations at Remick Park, holiday meals, catering many of your weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, even meals after the loss of loved ones, we feel we are part of your families.
The Topic has been a second home for my wife, myself and my children and some of my grandchildren. We didn’t just serve people but friends and neighbors. We enjoyed the interaction, sitting with people, discussing politics and trying to solve world and local problems (never did), doing crossword puzzles and my wife Doris selling Super Bowl Squares. She claimed she knew more about football than her customers. She sure knew more about it than I did.
A lot of old timers are gone and some moved away, but they are never forgotten. We like to think we were a good part of their day. Your patronage has seen us through good times and bad, and we had some bad. We came through the bad and enjoyed the good. For that, we are grateful.
I will miss our annual Christmas Dinner. It was a highlight of our year. After 35 years of serving a good dinner and fellowship, we made some friends from faraway places; and to this day we correspond.
My daughter Ashlea has been at the helm for the past 16 years and has done a great job. We are proud of her dedication and hard work. She did good. All my children have worked at the Topic, and now some will stay. People ask if it’s hard to let go of The Topic after all these years. Of course, it is. It was our life, but it’s time. My wife and I made plans for our retirement and unfortunately, I will carry on alone. I lost her on Dec. 21, 2021.
So in closing, I want to say it was one hell of a ride. Wouldn’t have missed any of it. So from the bottom of our hearts, we say good-bye. We will miss all of you. Good luck to the new owners.
Dennis Fekay is a longtime restaurateur and former owner of Topic of the Town in Littleton.
