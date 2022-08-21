It seems impossible for summer to be nearly complete and for the fair season to be upon us, but the calendar verifies that this is happening. So let’s enjoy the Fair week ahead of us.
The Directors of CCF spend the entire year planning for this five-day fair that is filled with competitive events and family entertainment. Agricultural events such as horse, pony and ox pulling are held daily; horse shows and gymkhanas are held on the weekends, cattle, beef and oxen are judged daily; there are barnyard animals, chickens, ducks and rabbits that everyone can enjoy. Our concession area is at capacity and the Caledonia County maple producers are on site with Vermont’s finest maple and treats. Our grounds are in great condition and Floral Hall is filled to capacity with flowers, vegetables quilt work and exhibitors.
Two years ago CCF built an antique barn designed to display things of the past; for the past two years we have added items of interest, and it is now nearly full of old-time memories. This past year CCF received major financial support from a local business, which has resulted in replacing two ninety-year-old cattle barns with a single structure that holds over 100 animals, that facility is full as well and what a beauty this structure is.
Our Directors, Superintendents and Department Heads are all volunteers, we do this because we love to educate people and see the audience have fun. All Grandstand shows; ground entertainment and Dreamland Amusements rides are included in the single-price admission; that price has not increased in the last three years.
We think the 2022 CCF has something for everyone, we hope you will join us and take the time to enjoy our efforts.
Dick Lawrence is the longtime president of the Caledonia County Fair board of directors.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.