It seems impossible for summer to be nearly complete and for the fair season to be upon us, but the calendar verifies that this is happening. So let’s enjoy the Fair week ahead of us.

The Directors of CCF spend the entire year planning for this five-day fair that is filled with competitive events and family entertainment. Agricultural events such as horse, pony and ox pulling are held daily; horse shows and gymkhanas are held on the weekends, cattle, beef and oxen are judged daily; there are barnyard animals, chickens, ducks and rabbits that everyone can enjoy. Our concession area is at capacity and the Caledonia County maple producers are on site with Vermont’s finest maple and treats. Our grounds are in great condition and Floral Hall is filled to capacity with flowers, vegetables quilt work and exhibitors.

Two years ago CCF built an antique barn designed to display things of the past; for the past two years we have added items of interest, and it is now nearly full of old-time memories. This past year CCF received major financial support from a local business, which has resulted in replacing two ninety-year-old cattle barns with a single structure that holds over 100 animals, that facility is full as well and what a beauty this structure is.

Our Directors, Superintendents and Department Heads are all volunteers, we do this because we love to educate people and see the audience have fun. All Grandstand shows; ground entertainment and Dreamland Amusements rides are included in the single-price admission; that price has not increased in the last three years.

