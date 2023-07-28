As Granite Staters continue to struggle with the catastrophic floods of the past few weeks, this incredibly sad event highlights the importance of improving our overall flood preparedness.

From our perspective, a critical first step is to understand and appreciate the importance and value of flood insurance. After all, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, flooding is New Hampshire’s most common and costly natural disaster.

By most estimates, fewer than 35% of New Hampshire property owners buy flood insurance. We understand that there are several misconceptions that have resulted in so few people having adequate flood insurance coverage. For example, some people feel a false sense of security because they live on property they have always considered to be “high and dry.” Unfortunately, as recent storms demonstrated in both New Hampshire and Vermont, even those who thought they would never be impacted by flooding were left lacking coverage they desperately need.

Everyone in New Hampshire lives in an area with some flood risk. Therefore, the question to consider is not “Are you at risk?” but rather “What degree of risk does your neighborhood have?” Remember, anyone, including renters, can buy flood insurance, and you do not need to be in a designated floodplain to get coverage.

