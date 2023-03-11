As animal lovers in New Hampshire understand, veterinary care can be eye-poppingly expensive.

The number of American households with at least one pet is at an all-time high, as are pet care costs. This year, consumers are estimated to spend well over $30 billion on veterinarian care and product sales, according to the American Pet Products Association.

As pressure mounts on the family budget in an inflationary economy, many who consider their pets like family are trying to balance veterinary costs with the ability to provide the best possible care for their pets. It is not surprising that so many are now turning to pet insurance for financial protection.

In 1982, the first pet insurance policy was sold in the United States and issued to television K9 star, Lassie. Since then, the pet insurance industry has skyrocketed. The North American Pet Health Insurance Association reports that the industry exceeded $2.83 billion in premium at the end of 2021, and that the industry has more than doubled between 2018 and 2022. They indicate that over 4.41 million pets are currently insured across North America.

