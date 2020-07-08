Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Most members of the Vermont State Senate must be extremely proud of the fact that S.227 made its way through their chamber and is now before the House of Representatives.
The preamble to the bill is, “An Act relating to the provision of personal care products by lodging establishments.” What the act boils down to (it does have a few other innocuous provisions) is that it will no longer be allowed in Vermont for inns, motels, hotels, and bed and breakfast establishments to have single-use personal care products – shampoos, body conditioner, soaps, and so on that are contained in small plastic bottles.
In early June, writing in TrueNorth, Rob Roper, president of The Ethan Allen Institute, called our attention to this absurd piece of legislation. He noted, “The bill impacts an industry that is, as one of the senators noted, struggling for its existence.” At the time, the bill was exiting the Senate finance committee and Roper hoped that it would end there. It did not.
The bill comes with some serious enforcement teeth. “A lodging establishment that violates the requirements of this section shall be subject to a civil penalty of not more than $300.” Second time around the fine goes to $500. An action may be brought by the Vermont Department of Health – so much for working on Covid-19.
