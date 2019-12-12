Our education funding system is broken. We all know it.

Ever since the passage of Act 60 in 1997 and Act 68 in 2003, Vermonters have been perpetually frustrated with our education financing system. And for good reasons. Vermont has the second highest property tax burden in the nation. Marry that with a declining student population and wild inequality in educational opportunities and outcomes between different regions in the state.

The property tax burden and the declining student population represent the dangerous trends Gov. Phil Scott has pointed out, emphasized by his administration’s calculation that we’re losing (on average) three students every day.

However, this coming legislative session, we have a real opportunity to fundamentally change the way we fund education in Vermont in a way that will reduce overall property tax rates, reward wise spending decisions, and reduce inequalities.

