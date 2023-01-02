As 2022 ends, I wanted to take stock of the work my office has done over the course of the year.

The mission of my office is to hold State government accountable by making sure programs are working effectively and that State government is operating efficiently. I’m happy to provide this brief summary of our efforts this year on your behalf.

Our audit of the Agency of Human Service’s COVID health care provider grant program uncovered $7 million of ineligible payments. Examples included: one provider overstated its need by $1.5 million by submitting duplicate expenses, one provider failed to report $700,000 it had already received to cover the same financial need, and two providers paid out $1.3 million in bonuses in violation of federal rules.

Our audit of the Criminal Justice Council’s law enforcement officer training oversight revealed that some law enforcement agencies could not prove their officers were receiving the amount and type of training required by state law. The Council is using our recommendations to overhaul its system which will promote better trained officers and, thus, public safety.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.