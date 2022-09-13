A police officer from a small police department is patrolling in his cruiser late in the evening when the dispatcher directs him to respond to a 911 call at a local residence. Little is known other than that the caller says a family member is threatening violence against the caller. The officer arrives at the home. The front door is open. After announcing his arrival and that he is an officer, the officer gauges the situation. An adult male is screaming at the top of his lungs, the caller is crying, and the adult male is now threatening the caller and the officer and begins to aggressively approach the caller…
There may be no greater power granted by the State than that which it gives law enforcement to perform their public safety functions. With that power comes enormous responsibility.
In the course of their work, law enforcement officers must make decisions, often quickly and in stressful situations like the one described above. Under what circumstances to unholster a firearm. To use a Taser, and if so how. Whether to use physical force and restraint. How to ensure bias isn’t impacting decisions to pull people over, to search them, or to arrest them. How to identify when a person is in mental health crisis, and what to do about it. How to identify domestic violence.
State law requires all law enforcement officers to receive appropriate training and to adhere to certain policies. The training and polices are there for a reason – to make sure officers are continuously trained to deliver the highest level of public service, and to protect the rights of Vermonters. The Vermont Criminal Justice Council (VCJC), an agency within the Department of Public Safety, is responsible for overseeing the training and policies.
Last week my office released a new audit of the VCJC’s efforts to ensure Vermont law enforcement officers have received required training and that law enforcement agencies have adopted required policies.
What did we find?
Overall, the audit found that the VCJC had few or inadequate systems in place to ensure that officers receive the amount or type of training they are required to receive. The same weaknesses were found in terms of ensuring local law enforcement departments have adopted required policies addressing Fair and Impartial Policing, body camera use, and the use of conducted electrical weapons (commonly referred to as “tasers”).
-A review of 60 officers found that in at least 12 cases there was insufficient documentation to prove the officers had met the 30-hour minimum training requirement in one or both years evaluated. In addition, in 11 cases the documentation did not show that the officers took one or more specifically required courses or that they took those courses for the minimum number of hours. In the example at right, an officer was awarded an hour for each training for a total of three hours, while it appears he/she spent only five minutes signing in and out.
-To satisfy training requirements, some law enforcement agencies (1) included activities that VCJC staff members stated could not be accredited under their rules, (2) entered a different number of hours for the same training courses, (3) did not always document that a class was taught by an authorized instructor, and (4) relied upon supporting documentation that didn’t always include participants’ names, and the name, date, and number of hours of a course.
-A review of 12 law enforcement agencies found (1) four had policies that differed from the Fair and Impartial Policing model policy, (2) seven had policies that differed from the Conducted Electrical Weapon model policy, and (3) four had policies that differed from the body camera model policy. While not all differences were significant, some were concerning – one agency removed the guidance not to use conducted electrical weapons on the abdomen of pregnant women.
This audit is extremely important because this is not all merely a matter of paperwork snafus. For example, if a police officer doesn’t receive up to date training on, say, use of force, it could lead the officer to use tactics that have been newly identified as problematic and inappropriate, putting both the officer and the public at great risk. Or if a department has not adopted appropriate Fair and Impartial Policing policies, an officer may not know she is violating a person’s civil rights during a traffic stop.
I’m glad the VCJC responded to the audit by agreeing with all our findings, and that they’ve begun to improve their training and policy oversight.
Everyone wins when we know officers are informed by the right training and are guided by appropriate policies.
