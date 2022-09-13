Dear Vermonter… Imagine this scenario:

A police officer from a small police department is patrolling in his cruiser late in the evening when the dispatcher directs him to respond to a 911 call at a local residence. Little is known other than that the caller says a family member is threatening violence against the caller. The officer arrives at the home. The front door is open. After announcing his arrival and that he is an officer, the officer gauges the situation. An adult male is screaming at the top of his lungs, the caller is crying, and the adult male is now threatening the caller and the officer and begins to aggressively approach the caller…

There may be no greater power granted by the State than that which it gives law enforcement to perform their public safety functions. With that power comes enormous responsibility.

In the course of their work, law enforcement officers must make decisions, often quickly and in stressful situations like the one described above. Under what circumstances to unholster a firearm. To use a Taser, and if so how. Whether to use physical force and restraint. How to ensure bias isn’t impacting decisions to pull people over, to search them, or to arrest them. How to identify when a person is in mental health crisis, and what to do about it. How to identify domestic violence.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.