It is my proudest career moment to date to be writing to you today as LI’s new Head of School. This is my first week on the job and I am excited, honored, and proud to serve this community that I have come to know and respect. I am also grateful for and appreciative of the outstanding work Twila and her team did in preparation for this transition: Twila’s generosity, leadership, and guidance have left the community well-positioned for success. I will build on this strong foundation, remaining deeply committed to LI’s values of respect and responsibility.
I have an unshakeable belief in our people, programs and partnerships, and our capacity to work together to make a greater impact on students’ lives. As far as the next chapter of the institution is concerned, I am well aware of the task ahead of me.
We are living in complex and challenging times. As a school, community, state, and society, we continue to wrestle with conflict and animosity. It can feel impossible even to begin to address these challenges, but it is in these moments that we must remind ourselves of the power of education and work. My career has been driven by my desire to address big problems, and whenever I think about LI and the work we do, I recommit to our shared purpose with vigor and new hope.
The investments our staff, students, alumni, faculty, and community partners make are absolutely critical to our students’ successes. Our staff and faculty work tirelessly to contribute to student success and the overall goals of LI. We join our alumni and community partners together in being passionate and committed to giving each and every student an experience at LI which makes them better for being here; they, then, go out into the world and make it better than they found it.
We must continue this work. As Head of School I will work collaboratively with you all to find new ways to support and invest in our students: their talents, their creativity, and their hopes, as we work together to advance LI’s mission and the public good.
In some ways, my first week feels a bit familiar. At the same time, so much is new. Transitions provide wonderful opportunities to make new friends and build new relationships. I recognize the responsibility I have to continue building upon LI’s legacy of pride and empowerment. I look forward to seeing you in the weeks and months to come, learning more about you and hearing your thoughts about how LI can expand its impact on campus, in the Northeast Kingdom, in Vermont, and beyond.
I am looking forward to your continued partnership and support; the warmth my family and I have had from the LI community during the past months has been incredible. You have my unswerving commitment that I’ll continue to listen to LI’s history and work toward building our ongoing story of excellence and compassion.
Dr. Brian Bloomfield is the new head of school at Lyndon Institute.
