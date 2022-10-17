With the coming of Spirit Week at St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute, we both thought it a good time to talk about the complexity of competition: and how we hope the competition between our two schools can do more than motivate and fire us up as we contend, but will also lift us up and bring us together.
Everyone has a personal relationship with competition. Some people thrive in its pressure: they focus more, they feel energy and drive, and they love the satisfaction of accomplishment and joy of winning. Others wilt under it: pressure saps their energy, they can’t focus from the stress it brings, and they even balk at the idea of besting someone else. Over the course of our careers in education we have both worked with countless students who have alternately feared and relished opportunities to compete, and been either buoyed or hampered by it. You might say that competition between LI and SJA has been a pretty straightforward business. That is: there’s a Hilltopper on one side, and a Viking on the other, and no one is holding hands.
Knowing what we do about actual hand-holding over the years, though, we also know that at its heart the competitive spirit between the Academy and the Institute has been a powerful source of community appreciation and connection. Spirit Weeks on both campuses culminate with our Big Game (Oct. 22 at LI’s campus), and it is the 117th time we’ve played this game together. This week will be full of the building energy of pep rallies, school songs and cheers, dressing up, and really feeling the pride of being a Viking or a Hilltopper; connected to one another but also to the past - to the thousands of people who have walked through our halls and campuses for 155 and 180 years. Tapping this sense of pride, as Dr. Howell talked about in her article this time last year, has more power to lift our spirits and bring us together than almost anything else we do, and that pride is sometimes tapped by a great rivalry, which is just what we’ve got.
Competition can go too far, of course–and like pride, it can be destructive. The practice of rivalry can bring out the worst side of our natures if we don’t keep our respect for one another in mind. There’s no place for arrogance, vanity, or hostility in our celebrations. Yes, there’s a game involved where someone wins and someone loses–that’s pretty essential, and very fun. But to say that’s the whole point would miss the real point, which is how lucky we are to have communities that come together and celebrate our connectedness. There is deep respect and often, we know for a fact, love between our schools. When we remember that this week, everybody wins.
