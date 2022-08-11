We call these the dog days of summer not because we love our pets, but because they tend to be very hot. The ancient Greeks believed that the star Sirius (whose name means “bright” or “glowing”) which moves along the same path as the sun at this time, joined with the sun (Helios) to make these days especially warm. Sirius is also the brightest star in the constellation Canis Major which means “big dog” in Latin, thus the “dog days” of summer.
These long, hot days usually have families thinking about their children shortly returning to school. Did they have enough fun and downtime? Is there clothes shopping or hemming to be done? Did they complete any summer work? What will we pack for lunches? It becomes a whirlwind of preparation and therefore, stress, to make sure that children are as prepared as they can be to start off the year strong.
I believe that good preparation helps one to find success, but I also want to advise families, teachers, and any educators to enjoy these dog days of summer as well. As we all know, once school begins it becomes hectic: students are recovering from the “summer slide,” we all are getting used to new routines, meeting new people, and even adjusting our sleep and eating schedules. We can prepare for that but we also need to let it run its course. Please find time to enjoy one another for these few weeks: go for hikes, sit up and look at stars, watch a good movie, discuss a book, maybe even play some games. This time with our children and with one another is a gift; don’t overlook that gift in the name of over-preparation.
Dr. Brian Bloomfield is the Lyndon Institute Head of School.
