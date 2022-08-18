Bruce Springsteen once said that if you are to be a rock star you have to hate school. It’s just part of the equation. I’m a huge fan of The Boss but am grateful that the world is big enough for those of us who love school. With the beginning of school right in front of us all, I can’t help but reminisce about why I have had a life-long love affair with schooling.
School is about possibilities. It is about helping to prepare students to solve the problems that we, as adults, haven’t even created for them yet. It is about standing beside a student as she stares into a future where she can go anywhere, do anything; everything is still a possibility. In 1978 a pair of researchers named Bowles and Gintis coined the term “social reproduction.” In essence, it explained how adults in society were trying to train students to become like them, to take their places in society one day. I’m grateful that schools have evolved beyond that framework: as teachers, we don’t want our students to be like us; we want them to be like themselves.
School is a place to explore: classes, clubs, sports, arts. It is a place to find oneself, lose oneself, and find oneself again. School is a place where students can experiment and fail, but also have a strong safety net so that failing is about falling forwards and learning to try again. Schools are places where your find teachers: people who work each day and night to help children to find their best selves, don’t judge them when they stumble, and stand beside them as they try again.
In essence, schools are about hope: hope for the future and the hope that each student will grow from their time here and, in turn, make our world better than they found it. What’s not to love about that?
Dr. Brian Bloomfield is Head of School at Lyndon Institute.
