This past week, something came across my desk that would have been relatively simple to handle, were we not living through a global health crisis. One staff member reached out to me, with all the humility in the world, and expressed concern at how they were treated by another staff member. There were the usual caveats someone in leadership will hear: “I’m really not trying to get this person in trouble,” “I know they meant well,” and “I’m sure it was just stress.” But during these especially trying times, I heard, “Their job is so much harder now,” “I can’t imagine trying to do all this from afar,” and “The school dismissal is really hard on everyone.”
Still, I pointed out, it has brought this to my attention. So I listened some more, took notes, and reviewed the situation from the first staff member’s perspective. The entire conversation took somewhere between seven to ten minutes. This person thanked me for my time, and I hung up the phone. From what I heard, an apology was warranted. Still, I have had too many of these conversations in leadership over the years to expect two people to see these situations similarly.
Now, if we were not experiencing a pandemic, I would have reached out to the other staff member to set up a time to talk face to face. It was not a serious matter, I was not going to document this incident, nor even note it as a “verbal warning.” It would just have been two people sitting down discussing a situation that took place.
Yet, we are living through a pandemic. That does change things. It has changed our landscape in a myriad of ways. It has added stress and anxiety to our lives. It has changed what school looks like. It has put tremendous strain on relationships. It has changed how we interact with each other. In short, nothing is like it ought to be.
