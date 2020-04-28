Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
As Vermont begins to contemplate phased steps to “return to normal,” this past week, St. Johnsbury returned from April vacation. I’m confident it was the oddest April vacation any of our students and families have ever experienced. I’m also reasonably sure these next two months will be the most unique two months of their educational career.
With our Continuity of Learning plan accepted by the Agency of Education, we are moving forward with the remainder of our academic year. In creating our plan, I asked our Leadership Team to consider three things: it needed to be reasonable, pragmatic, and authentic. Relationships come first in our plan. Our plan prioritizes conversations over grades. It prioritizes being kind, over being right. We will continue to meet students and their families wherever they are.
In a conversation recently with a colleague, she mentioned a phrase that has stuck with me: “This is not remote learning, it’s emergency distance teaching.” The reason this resonated with me then, and still is resonating with me now is simple: it’s the truth. It’s so true that I don’t even know what authentic remote learning looks like.
So I reached out to Jeff Renard, Director of the Vermont Virtual Learning Cooperative, for a sense of what it takes to reach students when you are not physically in front of them. To be a teacher for VTVLC, one must go through a ten graduate credit certificate program, which includes a final practicum class of 60 hours of student teaching with an experienced online instructor. Most cohorts take eight months to complete, and even still, from Renard’s point of view, it takes three years to get comfortable with a new curriculum, a new initiative, or a new methodology.
