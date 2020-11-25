Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
I can remember the exact semester in college when I knew I wanted to be a teacher. It was the spring of 1994, and I took one of the two education courses the College of the Holy Cross offered at that time. Denis Cleary, himself a Holy Cross graduate from the Class of 1971, was the professor while also teaching full-time at Concord-Carlisle Regional High School. Cleary was engaging and inspiring while at the same time, not sugar-coating the work it takes to be a high-quality teacher.
As a part of the syllabus, we read Savage Inequalities by Jonathan Kozol. The entire book was stunning to me, but particularly this fact: in 1986 - 1987, the Mt. Vernon Public School System spent $6,433 on my seventh-grade education. The neighboring town of Bronxville, NY, spent $10,113 on their seventh-graders’ education. That’s an almost 60% difference for those who lived less than ten minutes from my home. Why was my education worth less than someone else’s? This question drove me into the field of education.
The desire to teach has led me on a varied path over the past twenty-five years. I’ve taught classes from first grade to high school to graduate school and many of the grades in between. The path has also led to leadership opportunities, including the last nine years serving as a superintendent. Whether in the classroom or in a leadership role, I’ve watched the trends in education, school safety, funding, and sports. There’s always been a sense of “do more with less,” and somehow, we’ve come to know this as a regular part of our educational landscape. There’s something about the selfless nature of teaching, the “other-centeredness” of education, that has led to a tacit acceptance of this mantra.
Perhaps is the uncertainty of this pandemic’s end. Perhaps it’s the frustration with the haphazard approach to slowing it nationally. Perhaps it’s the violation of the public health directives displayed on social media.
