This year, there are four articles for consideration by the voters of St. Johnsbury that are put forth by the Board of School Directors.
Article 1: Shall the voters of the Town of St. Johnsbury School District approve the school board to expend $22,667,237 in general funds, $980,000 in grant funds, for a total of $23,647.237, which is the amount the school board has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year? It is estimated that this proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of $15,602 per equalized pupil. This projected spending per equalized pupil is 3.7% higher than spending for the current year.
What does this mean for the owner of a home valued at the median level in St. Johnsbury? Approximately 0.15 cents a day, for an estimated total of $52 additional dollars this coming year in education taxes. In the Friday, February 28 edition of the Caledonian Record, Representative Scott Beck wrote a detailed explanation of how the education taxes are calculated. In December of 2019, the Vermont Agency of Education released the School Spending Per Pupil Report for fiscal year 2019 (https://education.vermont.gov/documents/data-per-pupil-spending-fy2019) . Of the 165 districts listed in that report, St. Johnsbury was ranked 147, indicating that 146 districts spent more per pupil, and only 18 spent less.
Article 2: Shall the Town School District Vote to hereafter collect its Town School District taxes by the Town Treasurer?
