It is fair to say that we are living in extraordinary times.
There is very little of our lives that feel normal, or at least the way they felt before March of 2020. We wear masks regularly, we cannot hug those outside of our “pod,” and we have to be physically distant from others. Schools, it seems, are bearing the brunt of this, and it really seems antithetical to what education was designed to be. Case in point, I was speaking to a teacher recently who relayed a story to me about how, when walking with a young person to the bathroom, the young person extended their hand to hold hands for the walk. While the teacher wanted nothing more than to hold that young person’s hand, for the sake of public health, the teacher gently replied, “I can’t right now.” And while it broke that teacher’s heart to share that story, and it breaks my heart to retell that story, the teacher did the “right” thing.
So what is one to do when living in times like this? How do we find our way when we cannot do the basics of relationships with those we see every day? I offer that we need to look to the ordinary and find the beauty in everyday things. And as a huge fan of the TV show The Office, I know how poignant this really is.
As I’ve written plenty of times before, the best part of being a superintendent is visiting classrooms. I can interact with students, teachers, and learn along with them. I can sit and read, listen to what students are learning, and connect with the adults. Rarely, if ever, do I need to redirect students with more than a “Put your eyes on the learning,” while I’m in the room. I genuinely have the best of all worlds, like the silly uncle who shows up for dinner, with no disciplinary responsibility to my nieces or nephews whatsoever.
