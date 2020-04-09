The reality has yet to fully sink in for me.

We will not see our students again in person this school year. Our students will not see their teachers in person again this school year. We will not see our colleagues or meet as a Faculty & Staff in person again this school year.

My head fully understands the science behind Governor Scott’s decision. My heart is aching for what might have been had this global health crisis not impacted our world. There are so many unknowns, and yet we must focus on what we can control and what we know.

This is what I know about our future together:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.